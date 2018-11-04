Sam Bradford’s final bill to Michael Bidwill? $15.9375 million for three games

Getty Images

It’s been a money-for-mostly-nothing career for Sam Bradford. Through Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, any team can claim Bradford’s contract, giving them a quarterback for the balance of the year at not much money.

He has $2.35 million remaining on his contract for 2019, along with $312,500 for each week he’s on the active roster. That’s an extra $2.5 million, pushing his maximum payout to $4.85 million.

That translates to a roughly $10 million per year quarterback, less than a third of the current top-of-the-market value.

The problem is that Bradford hasn’t done much in the last two seasons to justify $4.85 million for the rest of the year. His numbers, at 5.0 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 62.5, are among the worst in the league. His knee, according to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, is degenerative.

And so the guy who fetched a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick for the Eagles little over two years ago quite likely will go unclaimed, with the Cardinals paying out the $2.35 million over the rest of the year and Bradford likely sitting and waiting for enough of a disaster to strike someone’s depth chart to result in a phone call.

If the phone rings, maybe he shouldn’t answer. After earning $127.5 million in 10 seasons, maybe Bradford should move on with his life, and move out of the NFL.

His parting gift would be a grand total of $15.9375 million for three games in Arizona, a fact that could be the catalyst for owner Michael Bidwill to make major offseason changes for the Cardinals.