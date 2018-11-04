Sam Darnold: There’s no excuse for how I played

Getty Images

There wasn’t much way to make Sunday’s performance against the Dolphins look like anything but a disaster, so Jets quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t bother.

Darnold was 21-of-39 for 229 yards and four interceptions, one of which was returned for the only touchdown on a day when the Jets defense held the Dolphins to six points in a 13-16 loss. The rookie didn’t get too much help from center Spencer Long‘s erratic shotgun snaps or some iffy pass catching efforts, but those things couldn’t explain all the other things that went wrong for Darnold.

“There’s no excuse for how I played out there,” Darnold said, via NJ.com. “I’ve got to play better. … I’ve just got to be sharper. I have to have a better plan once I get to the line of scrimmage. I’ve just got to know exactly where to go with the ball, and if one or two is not there [in the read progression], go to three. I’ve just got to have a better plan.”

It’s the third rough outing in a row for Darnold, who now has 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the season. That’s led to three straight losses and increasing frustrations for the Jets.