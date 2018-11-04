Shawn Lauvao leaves with knee injury

Getty Images

Washington started the day without left tackle Trent Williams, who required surgery after getting his thumb caught in a helmet last week. On its first drive, the team lost left guard Shawn Lauvao.

Lauvao grabbed his left knee.

He needed help to the sideline, appearing unable to put weight on the leg. A wheelchair was called to take him into the locker room for further evaluation.

Washington lists him as questionable to return.

Tony Bergstrom replaced Lauvao.

Ty Nsekhe started for Williams at left tackle.

Washington allowed one sack on its first drive. The Falcons lead 7-0.