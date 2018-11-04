Stafford and the Lions no match for Vikings’ pass rush

Getty Images

The story of today’s game in Minnesota was simple: The Vikings brought a relentless pass rush on Matthew Stafford, and the Lions had no answer.

Stafford was sacked a career-high 10 times, as the Lions’ offensive line struggled to give him time and Stafford struggled to find anyone open when he did have time. The Lions traded away their leading receiver, Golden Tate, last week, and Stafford appeared to miss him. Detroit’s offense was never really in sync, and when Stafford attempted to pitch the ball to Kerryon Johnson in the fourth quarter, only to have the unsuspecting Johnson fail to corral it and the Vikings pick up the fumble and score, that sealed Detroit’s loss.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was far from great, and he threw one very ugly interception, but he didn’t have to do much on a day when the Lions’ offense couldn’t do anything. The Vikings’ offense appeared to miss the injured wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Adam Thielen‘s streak of consecutive 100-yard receiving games came to an end as he only had 22 receiving yards.

Minnesota’s 24-9 win improves the Vikings’ record to 5-3-1, and they’re doing their best to keep pace with the Bears in the NFC North race. The Lions fall to 3-5, and they appear to be heading toward last place.