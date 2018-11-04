Stafford and the Lions no match for Vikings’ pass rush

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 4, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
The story of today’s game in Minnesota was simple: The Vikings brought a relentless pass rush on Matthew Stafford, and the Lions had no answer.

Stafford was sacked a career-high 10 times, as the Lions’ offensive line struggled to give him time and Stafford struggled to find anyone open when he did have time. The Lions traded away their leading receiver, Golden Tate, last week, and Stafford appeared to miss him. Detroit’s offense was never really in sync, and when Stafford attempted to pitch the ball to Kerryon Johnson in the fourth quarter, only to have the unsuspecting Johnson fail to corral it and the Vikings pick up the fumble and score, that sealed Detroit’s loss.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was far from great, and he threw one very ugly interception, but he didn’t have to do much on a day when the Lions’ offense couldn’t do anything. The Vikings’ offense appeared to miss the injured wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Adam Thielen‘s streak of consecutive 100-yard receiving games came to an end as he only had 22 receiving yards.

Minnesota’s 24-9 win improves the Vikings’ record to 5-3-1, and they’re doing their best to keep pace with the Bears in the NFC North race. The Lions fall to 3-5, and they appear to be heading toward last place.

19 responses to “Stafford and the Lions no match for Vikings’ pass rush

  1. Solid victory, but would really like the Vikes to take better care of the football going forward.

    ~Captain Obvious

  2. Bye week comes at the right time. This team is ready to peak. Danielle Hunter is a beast, and hasn’t even come close to his full potential.

  7. Boy, the Vikings were good today.

    I wish my Packers could beat the Lions like that.

  11. Complete Domination. The Vikes are still hobbled on defense and they still dominated. Thielen’s stat came to an end for no other reason than Diggs was out. They feed off each other, Thielen has been hurting the past week, and he was double teamed all game. If Diggs is in there, you can’t double team both of them.

    Great time for the bye to get all the guys healthy and ready for the stretch. It’s awesome having such depth on defense so you keep the guys fresh.

    #Skol

  12. That Cousins INT was a great play by Lions. DB covering treadwell going deep dropped off and made easy pick. Fooled Cousins. But the D for Vikes was dominant. Lions never stood a chance.

    Where’s that guy telling us Stafford is clearly better than Cousins?

  13. Some encouraging points were seen today. The defense put the hose clamps on a good offense. Half of those sacks seamed to be coverage related it looked like. I think Trae Waynes has become the player the Vikings thought he would be. He’s been locking people down.
    Offensively not spectacular but Cook looked decent, Murray was Murray, Thielen and Diggs can get healthy, and Chad Beebe showed he belongs at this level. Good division win before the bye.

  16. Thank you to the Vikings for keeping my Packers out of last place. For now.

  17. One by one, we will let the other teams in the North who the King is over the next few weeks. Beating Detroit will keep GB out of last place, but don’t worry, Cheesers, last place IS coming….

  18. Been a while since we had an ole fashioned beat down on Stafford.
    That was fun.
    Why did they trade Tate? That team quit on their coach after that move. Nobody showed up today from Detroit.

  19. An example how the Vikings play Chess, while other teams play Checkers….

    Hunter: third round pick, $14.4 million a year, 24 years old, 11.5 sacks, 44 tackles, 1 TD
    Mack: 2 first round picks, $23.5 million a year, 27 years old, 5 sacks, 20 tackles, 1 TD, 5 turnovers forced

