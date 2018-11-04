Steelers beating Ravens 14-6 at intermission

Getty Images

The Ravens have two red-zone field goals. The Steelers have two red-zone touchdowns.

That’s the difference in the score, with the Steelers holding a 14-6 lead at intermission.

Baltimore had first-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 10 on its first scoring drive but didn’t get closer than the 5, with two incompletions and a 5-yard Alex Collins run. The Ravens had first-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 12 on its second scoring drive but couldn’t get any closer than the 4.

The Ravens settled for 23-yard Justin Tucker field goals both times.

James Conner caught a 7-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers’ first touchdown, and Antonio Brown scored on a 6-yard pass from Roethlisberger for Pittsburgh’s second score.

Conner has nine carries for 70 yards and five catches for 42 yards and the touchdown. Roethlisberger has completed 17 of 29 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Joe Flacco has completed 9 of 16 passes for 112 yards. Collins has seven carries for 31 yards.

The Steelers have outgained the Ravens, 212 to 169.