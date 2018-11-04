Steelers continue winning ways, with 23-16 victory

Getty Images

James Conner got his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game, and the Steelers won their fourth in a row.

Pittsburgh beat the Ravens 23-16. It was Baltimore’s third consecutive loss, dropping the Ravens to 4-5. Pittsburgh leads the AFC North at 5-2-1, with its last loss coming Sept. 30 against Baltimore.

No one in Pittsburgh is asking when Le'Veon Bell is coming back anymore as Conner gained 107 yards on 24 carries. Conner also caught seven passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Conner had 110, 111 and 146 rushing yards in his previous three games.

The Ravens failure to close out drives cost them big. They settled for field goals of 23, 23 and 37 yards from Justin Tucker, scoring only one touchdown on four red-zone possessions.

Three different Steelers players scored: Conner caught a 7-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown caught a 6-yard pass from Roethlisberger and Roethlisberger had a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Roethlisberger, who entered with an injury to his left index finger, went 28-of-47 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He left for one play in the third quarter after having the wind knocked out of him on a hard hit by Za'Darius Smith.

Joe Flacco was 23-of-37 for 209 yards.

Alex Collins had the Ravens’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run to cut the Steelers’ lead to 20-13 with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter. The teams traded field goals in the fourth.