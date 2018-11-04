Steelers open second half with touchdown

Getty Images

Pittsburgh opened the second half with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ate 8:14 off the clock. Ben Roethlisberger‘s 1-yard quarterback sneak gave the Steelers a 20-6 lead on Baltimore with 6:46 left in the third quarter.

The only thing that went wrong was Chris Boswell missed his fourth PAT of the season, tying for the most missed extra points in the league. Boswell also missed in games against Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

Roethlisberger is 23-of-38 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

James Conner has 14 carries for 90 yards and seven catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.