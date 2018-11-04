Sunday Night wrap-up: Tom Brady makes plays at the right time

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 4, 2018, 11:33 PM EST
AP

Regardless your feelings about livestock rankings, Tom Brady was certainly the best quarterback on the field Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback was able to out-duel Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for a 31-17 win, their sixth straight.

Brady finished 22-of-35 for 294 yards and a touchdown, and a win that was greater than the sum of its fantasy stats.

And he did it without a perfect situation or supporting cast. Brady was playing without tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel, but was able to improvise as he has so often.

He also did it against a game Packers defense, which seemed to confuse him for long stretches (including a streak of six straight incomplete passes in the second half).

But when it mattered most, they did not. Brady was able to look off the Packers secondary, getting a pair of corners to bite on a quick pass, as he went over the top to Josh Gordon for a 55-yard touchdown.

It was a long con of a play, as Brady was working short and intermediate passes leading up to that point. And Gordon is beginning to look assimilated into their offense, which is good since they were so short on other playmakers.

None of this will end the barroom debates, as some will always prefer Rodgers’ superior mobility and arm strength. But Brady has the trophies, and most recently, the head-to-head bragging rights.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1.  It’s not that Rodgers didn’t play well.

But for years, we’ve been conditioned to believe he’s enough to make the Packers one of the most competitive teams in the league. That’s not really the case, especially in a loaded NFC field.

The overall base of talent in Green Bay isn’t what it once was, as their depth on the offensive line and secondary was tested. Even when well, they’re lacking the same degree of talent (on offense or defense), which makes it harder for Rodgers to drag the roster along.

They’re promising to be more aggressive in free agency in the future, which is the way you ought to behave when you have a player of Rodgers’ quality. That just doesn’t help them now, as they fell to 3-4-1.

2. Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is clearly very fast and can clearly make things happen with the ball in his hands. He has had his struggles over the years with his route-running and his hands.

So rather than beat a square peg into a round hole, the Patriots found a unique way to make him useful.

Lining up as a running back the last two weeks, Patterson has found something resembling a niche, with 10 carries for 38 yards last week and 11 carries for 61 yards Sunday.

He has long shown his ability to make big plays as a kick returner, with six career return touchdowns and 30 returns of 40 yards or longer. While me may not be a good goal-line option (he was stopped short in the third quarter when he tried to back in), but the Patriots have a tendency of finding what guys are good at and doing that. Other teams may have tried, but he won’t be the first guy whose talents were maximized in New England.

3.Marquez Valdes-Scantling has the longest name of any of the Packers’ rookie receivers.

He might also have the brightest future.

The guy who should perhaps be known as MVS finished with three catches for 101 yards.

The fifth-rounder from South Florida has good size, and is showing the ability to make plays in the open field.

Considering the way the Packers churn wide receivers, and with Randall Cobb nearing the end of his run there, he could be the next great unknown player to become a household name.

Even if it would have to be a big household.

4. The Packers were already scrambling a bit at safety, after trading starter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington last week.

It got worse when Jermaine Whitehead was ejected in the second quarter for his swat at Patriots center David Andrews.

The Packers slid veteran cornerback Tramon Williams inside to start the game, along with 2017 second-rounder Josh Jones. But they were rotating players through the secondary throughout the night. Kentrell Brice suffered a knee injury in the third quarter, adding to the issue, and cornerback Kevin King left with a hamstring injury.

As much as they knew Clinton-Dix was a short-timer, and as much as they like getting something for him now as opposed to nothing later, it left a problem to solve, and they’re still working on the answer.

5. That being said, if Bashaud Breeland‘s helmet keeps coming up big, it might not matter.

The recent acquisition at corner truly made a heads-up play in the third quarter, breaking up a fourth-and-goal pass without seeing it at all. That’s because the pass from Brady clunked off the back of his head.

It was Breeland’s first game active since joining the Packers, and he could be a good piece of business for them. He was set to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers early in free agency, before a lower leg injury caused him to fail his physical. He was a solid cover player for Washington previously, so it’s not a surprise that he made a play. It’s just a surprise the way he did it.

Permalink 64 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

64 responses to “Sunday Night wrap-up: Tom Brady makes plays at the right time

  1. The Commissioner, and the NFL, are so Blatantly in Robert Krafts back pocket, it is sickening, just as much as listening to Michaels, and Collinsworth fawn all over the Patriots. Forget the obvious bad calls in their favor, how about the Patriots O-Line never getting called for holding on passing downs?

  3. Today we witnessed two legendary GOATs play a game of chess to outwit their counterparts.

    Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are legends.

    Oh yea, some guy in the shadows named Rodgers was in the game too but he was busy trying to get flags and not the W. Who had the bright idea of getting rid of HaHa?

  6. I hope this game put to rest the GOAT talk between Brady and Rodgers.

    It’s clearly Brady.

    Rodgers is only as good as the refs who favor him.

  10. “Regardless your feelings about livestock rankings, Tom Brady was certainly the best quarterback on the field Sunday.”

    Ha ha ha poor CRYBABIES….

  13. One of the big issues GB has is the defense getting warn down in the second half, some of it is silly penalties, but I believe a lot of it comes from them being on the field too much, the offense gets in 3rd and long spots, and can’t convert. Sending the Defense back out before having adequate time to recover.

    I love Rodgers putting pressure on defenses putting the ball downfield, but sometimes you need to take what they give you. Especially after they make an amazing goal line stand.

  19. jjfootball says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:33 pm
    The Commissioner, and the NFL, are so Blatantly in Robert Krafts back pocket, it is sickening, just as much as listening to Michaels, and Collinsworth fawn all over the Patriots. Forget the obvious bad calls in their favor, how about the Patriots O-Line never getting called for holding on passing downs?
    ——
    Yes that much is obvious especially over the last 4 years. 🤔

  20. Don’t forget Pats were also without their great starting right guard Shaq Mason, with who Brady would prob not have been sacked and with whom they would have easily got that goal line play.

  26. The offense could have scored more points but Brady was sharp and the run game did well. The defense shut Rodgers down especially throws to Adams. Oh and for those who want to complain about the ejection or the roughing call I didn’t see you clowns complaining when the Packers were spotted a first down and were given a first down with a ridiculous offsetting call even though the Packers were the only ones holding on the play. Packers were doomed after the fumble that simple.

  30. terripet says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:36 pm
    Two yard Tom did nothing Green Bay to many injuries

    ——
    Luck and the Colts are complete frauds since the league started checking PSI in footballs and the Dolts can’t cheat anymore.

    Colts might as well fold to be perfectly honest. Cheaters and weaklings like that have no business being in the NFL.

  32. 1. It’s not that Rodgers didn’t play well.
    ####

    Since when is a 55% completion percentage considered playing “well”?

  34. “I still love how Cleveland just gave them Josh Gordon ”

    The Pats are one of the few environments and lockers rooms in the league Gordon could have straightened himself out in.

    He’s worked very hard to learn the playbook apparently and its starting to show. Brady is trusting hime more. With every game they are more on the same page. By the end of the regular season if Gordon keeps working as hard he will be a terrific player.

    Every team that passed on him has to be pissed at themselves though, and you can be sure there are people around the league that don’t like this at all.

  35. terripet says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:36 pm
    Two yard Tom did nothing Green Bay to many injuries


    Brady
    22/34 294 yards 8.4 yards per yards 1 TD rating 99.0

    Rogers
    24/43 259 6.0 yards per. yards 2 TD rating 89

    Go to bed now knowing your Colts suck.

  37. Despite the predictable inane skoltrolls – The Packers are right on track with their rebuild. Years of success and poor Thompson drafts depleted the talent. Gutekunst added young corners and receivers this year – next year its about O-line and pass rushers while moving on from overpaid legacy players. As expected, Belicheck outcoached McCarthy. The league will clarify the ejection mistake on Wednesday as they usually do.

  38. Erin chokes yet again. No surprise there tho.

    Mr Rawwwwgers is vadtly over rated and waaaay over hyped.

    3 1/2 hours of Erin ballwashing by the announcers only to see him come up short, again.

    GOAT? Hardly, 4th best qb in the nfc north? yup.

  39. Awesome game for the Patriots, offense taken care of business making the big plays when we needed the most. Patriots played the tempo very well on a few drives sending Patterson out of a cannon.Patriots as always know when the perfect time to dial up the trick play but cant get into the endzone from 1 yard line? i expect it to be cleaned up….by the way …..a 5th round pick…. 5TH ROUND PICK.

    As for Aaron Rodgers, he did have a decent game, the pass rush got to him a few times but when he had time I swear he hit them in the chest even if they were jumping 90% of his throws tonight and thats why I regard him as one of the most talented ever. Jones fumble getting slumped by Lawrence guy absolutely killed them for getting back into it.

    Great game tonight, the Packers play another victim to the Foxborough mystique

  41. The Packers were playing pretty well until #33 fumbled the ball when it looked as though Green Bay was about to take the lead in a 17-17 game. But then the Patriots scored 2 quick touchdowns right after that and the game was over. You just can’t make (m)any mistakes if you expect to beat New England at Gillette Stadium. There were also a few questionable calls on the Packers as if the Patriots really need any help from the referees.

  42. Patriot Hater without a doubt is some of the biggest Wussies I have ever encountered anywhere either on the internet or in person. It really is quite hilarious how bitter they are when the Patriots win. It’s like they take it personally. Tee hee 🙂

  43. jjfootball says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:33 pm
    The Commissioner, and the NFL, are so Blatantly in Robert Krafts back pocket, it is sickening, just as much as listening to Michaels, and Collinsworth fawn all over the Patriots. Forget the obvious bad calls in their favor, how about the Patriots O-Line never getting called for holding on passing downs?
    —————————————-
    There’s a solution, turn off your TV.

  44. Rodgers is overrated. He only puts up stats against teams under .500. But struggles bigtime and constantly chokes against teams over. 500. The debate about Rodgers being better than brady is ridiculous. It’s a joke. There’s many qbs playing today that are better than Rodgers. I’ll take Brees, mahomes, brady over Rodgers any day.

  46. Neither of these guy’s will ever be the GOAT, because it’s to easy for QB’s in this modern day football, they can get rid of the ball faster because no db is holding their receivers like they did in the past, and let’s not forget all these lame rules protecting offensive players, etc…….

  50. jjfootball says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:33 pm
    The Commissioner, and the NFL…

    terripet says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:36 pm
    Two yard Tom…
    ————————————————-

    Honestly, if all you are going to do is mail it in why bother? The beatings will continue until morale improves.

    We are on to Tennessee

  51. The Patriots’ defense made plays when they needed to, the Packers’ defense didn’t and that was the difference in the game.

  53. Two glaring differences between a McCarthy coached team and a Belicheck coached team.

    1. Discipline. Yes the Patriots were involved in the on field skirmishes after the whistle. The main point is they knew when to quit. The part of discipline is knowing your defensive assignment and staying with it. Too many times two Packers played defense in the same zone, thus allowing Brady to pick them apart.

    2. Aggressiveness. Good teams take what the defense gives you. Too many times the Packers on 2nd and short would go for the long ball instead of playing for the first down. Also the Patriots never took their foot off the gas offensively, even when up by 14 with less then 5 minutes to play they played aggressive offense. McCarthy gets a lead and plays passively allowing teams to get back into the game.

    Yes, there are other differences. But these two stood out the most, Discipline during the entire game, Aggressiveness near the end.

  54. The Commissioner, and the NFL, are so Blatantly in Robert Krafts back pocket, it is sickening, just as much as listening to Michaels, and Collinsworth fawn all over the Patriots. Forget the obvious bad calls in their favor, how about the Patriots O-Line never getting called for holding on passing downs?
    ____________________________________________________________________
    Another hater of the GOAT making up more conspiracy theories I bet you also claim that Colonel Mustard committed all the murders in Clue !

  55. We are on to Tennessee
    ——-
    Hopefully a win against the Titans and 8-2 is a very nice place to be going into the bye and getting important players back. 🙂

  56. .
    The Patriots and Packers played fairly evenly. However, New England made less mistakes than Green Bay. That’s it in a nutshell.
    .

  57. Aaron Jones runs you down to the goal line. I don’t know if it is McCarthy or Rodgers just wanting to pad his stats, but they pass the ball 3 straight times. The 3rd down, they fake it to Jones and throw the TD pass, but Jones would have waltzed in. Reward the man for running hard and give him at least one chance. Nothing is settled in the division except the Lions won’t be winning it.

  58. Good game Pats, it was fun to watch 2 of the greatest ever to play the game duel head to head. What a frustrating season of what-ifs for the Packers. If only the refs hadn’t called the horrendous roughing the passer penalty on Clay Matthews in the Vikings game. If only Crosby hadn’t played such a putrid game against the Lions. If only Montgomery hadn’t fumbled on the kickoff return against LAR, never even giving Rodgers a chance. If only Jones hadn’t made a fumble to turn the game around tonight.

  59. jjfootball says:
    November 4, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    The Commissioner, and the NFL, are so Blatantly in Robert Krafts back pocket, it is sickening, just as much as listening to Michaels, and Collinsworth fawn all over the Patriots. Forget the obvious bad calls in their favor, how about the Patriots O-Line never getting called for holding on passing downs?
    ————————————————————————————-
    Sure buddy. Did you catch that BS spot for a 1st down on GB’s last drive? What about the unflagged false start by the GB o-line on that 4th down play after that? I’m guessing you missed those as you were still crying over a Cleveland cast-off scoring on a 50 yard TD pass.

  61. 1. It’s not that Rodgers didn’t play well.

    ——-
    55% completion, 6.0 yards per attempt and an 89 passer rating is a lot closer to “meh” than “playing well”…

  62. Patriots had a TD overturned without any camera angle indicating Patterson was short, and Packers got a gift 1st down on a generous spot when it should have been 4th down in their own territory. Sure, keep crying that the refs are somehow bought by the Patriots. Can’t be helped if Packers don’t capitalize when they get their own breaks.

  63. Good game Packers. Goo Pats. the defense played best than it has for awhile. The offense has been hit or miss so far. The bye cannot get here soon enough. A banged up crew with no excuses.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!