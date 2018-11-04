Texans lead Broncos 16-10 at half as Matt Paradis leaves on cart

Getty Images

Jordan Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins have touchdowns for the Texans, and former Bronco Demaryius Thomas has three catches for 61 yards as Houston leads Denver 16-10 at halftime.

Jordan Thomas scored on a 7-yard reception and Hopkins’ touchdown catch went for 16 yards. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point after Hopkins’ score.

The Broncos had a chance to tie it before the half, but Brandon McManus‘ 62-yard attempt was wide right with 18 seconds remaining. That gave the Texans good field position, which Houston used to drive 20 yards in three plays to the Denver 28, where Fairbairn hit a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

Deshaun Watson has completed 12 of 15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Case Keenum, a former Texan, is 11-of-17 for 133 yards. The Broncos have 165 yards, including only 32 rushing yards.

Broncos center Matt Paradis left on a cart with 43 seconds remaining in the half after being rolled from behind by Keenum. Keenum went to the ground on a hit by Jadeveon Clowney on an incompletion.

Connor McGovern moved to center.

Paradis has not missed a snap in the past four years, playing more than 3,500 consecutive before his injury.