The shootout is on in New Orleans

Many predicted Sunday’s game between the Rams and Saints in the Superdome would turn into a shootout.

Those predictions are on the money through the game’s first four possessions. Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored to cap the first drive and Rams running back Todd Gurley answered for the visitors before Kamara scored again on a pass from Drew Brees. That made it 14-7 and that’s how the scoreboard looked at the end of the first quarter, but the Rams were driving as the quarter ended and only needed 43 seconds of the second quarter to score again.

Jared Goff hit Brandin Cooks for a four-yard score and it’s 14-14 in New Orleans.

There were 275 yards of offense between the two teams in the first quarter and it looks like there will be plenty more yards and points to come before the night is out.