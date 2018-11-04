Vikings won’t have Stefon Diggs vs. Detroit

Getty Images

The two teams squaring off in Minnesota on Sunday will each be missing a key receiver, for very different reasons. The Lions have traded Golden Tate, and the Vikings are expected to deactivate Stefon Diggs.

Diggs suffered a rib injury against the Saints last Sunday night (he seemed to grab at his lower chest after a catch late in the first half), and even though Diggs has said he’ll play on Sunday, multiple reports indicate that he won’t. The Vikings strongly hinted at the move by activating receiver Chad Beebe, the son of ’90s-era speedster Don Beebe, on Saturday.

Diggs finished Sunday night’s game with 10 catches for 119 yards, his third 100-yard game of the year. For the season, he has 58 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns.

His absence will give players like Laquon Treadwell, Aldrick Robinson, and Brandon Zylstra more opportunities. Beebe, who also would become the fifth receiver on the 46-man game-day roster, also could potentially make a contribution.