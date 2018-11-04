Washington loses another OL as Morgan Moses injures knee

Getty Images

Washington is down a third offensive lineman, and it’s still the first quarter.

Right tackle Morgan Moses limped off with a right knee injury on a play officials called him for holding. The team lists him as questionable to return.

Washington started the day without left tackle Trent Williams, who required thumb surgery last week and is inactive. It lost left guard Shawn Lauvao on the first drive.

Rookie tackle Geron Christian, a third-round pick, replaced Moses.

Tony Bergstrom replaced Lauvao, who is questionable to return with a knee injury, and Ty Nsekhe started for Williams.

At this point, Washington is hoping to finish the game with five healthy offensive linemen.