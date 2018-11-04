Washington out of backup OL as Brandon Scherff leaves

Getty Images

Washington is out of healthy offensive linemen.

Right guard Brandon Scherff is the latest to leave. He was holding his left shoulder as he left in the third quarter, and Washington lists him as questionable to return.

FOX sideline analyst Pam Oliver reports that defensive end Matt Ioannidis will come into the game in the offensive line if Washington has another injury.

Washington began the game without left tackle Trent Williams, who underwent thumb surgery last week. They lost Shawn Lauvao to a knee injury early in the game, and the team announced he will not return.

Right tackle Morgan Moses left briefly in the first half with a right knee injury, but he did return or Ioannidis already would be on the field on offense.

After Scherff’s injury, Tony Bergstrom moved to right guard. Ty Nsekhe moved from left tackle to left guard. Rookie Geron Christian, a third-round pick, entered at left tackle after briefly playing right tackle earlier in the game in place of Moses.