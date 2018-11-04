Week Nine early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Bears at Bills
Bears: LB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson, WR Kevin White, CB Marcus Cooper, OL Rashaad Coward, TE Ben Braunecker, DL Bilal Nichols
Bills: QB Josh Allen, QB Derek Anderson, WR Cam Phillips, T Conor McDermott, G Ike Boettger, DE Trent Murphy, LB Tremaine Edmunds
Buccaneers at Panthers
Buccaneers: RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, G Evan Smith, G Alex Cappa, DE Demone Harris, QB Ryan Griffin
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, CB Josh Hawkins, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Andre Smith, G Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, DE Marquis Haynes.
Chiefs at Browns
Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, LB Justin Houston, LB Frank Zombo, C Mitch Morse, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da'Mari Scott, T Desmond Harrison, DB Damarious Randall, LB Joe Schobert, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Chad Thomas
Falcons at Washington
Falcons: K Matt Bryant, CB Robert Alford, RB Brian Hill, DE Steven Means, G Austin Pasztor, G Rees Odhiambo, T Matt Gono
Washington: RB Chris Thompson, CB Adonis Alexander, S Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, T Trent Williams, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Brian Quick
Jets at Dolphins
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Dakota Dozier, LB Frankie Luvu, TE Neal Sterling, DL Foley Fatukasi
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, LB Martrell Spaight, C Wesley Johnson, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris
Lions at Vikings
Lions: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DE Kerry Hyder, RB Ameer Abdullah, DE Eric Lee, G Joe Dahl, T Andrew Donnal, LB Kelvin Sheppard
Vikings: WR Stefon Diggs, S Andrew Sendejo, LB Anthony Barr, G Tom Compton, RB Roc Thomas, QB Kyle Sloter, DE Tashawn Bower
Steelers at Ravens
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, T Zach Banner, T Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton
Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, T James Hurst, LB Tim Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, QB Robert Griffin III, TE Maxx Williams, RB Ty Montgomery