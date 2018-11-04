Who will hire the next Cleveland coach?

Getty Images

With the Browns looking for a new coach after the season (and with the Browns undoubtedly starting the process now), there’s an important question to resolve before making the list of candidates.

Who will be making the hire?

Most assume that it will be G.M. John Dorsey. This assumes that ownership will let Dorsey do it. But will they?

Human nature suggests that Dorsey will target a certain type of coach. Specifically, he’ll want a coach who won’t come in and take over, like Jon Gruden did in Oakland. Ownership, however, may want to aim higher, especially after hiring three straight coordinators (Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson) who each failed, even if that means Dorsey will become Reggie McKenzie.

Maybe ownership will want to take another run at Jim Harbaugh, five years after nearly acquiring him from the 49ers. Maybe ownership will want some other established star coach, whether with a college program or another NFL program. Maybe ownership will want to lure offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels away from New England once and for all, even though McDaniels would potentially want final say over everything.

That’s what makes this one so fascinating. The presence of Baker Mayfield will attract plenty of interest. And there will be candidates interested in the job who would be interested in assuming some of the power that Dorsey has amassed.