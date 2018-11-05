A.J. Green doesn’t need toe surgery

Getty Images

The Bengals were off on Sunday, but their wide receiver A.J. Green was the subject of a report before the day’s games got underway.

Green went to a specialist for another look at the toe injury he suffered late in the Bengals’ Week Eight win over the Buccaneer and word was that surgery was one of the possibilities under consideration. That no longer remained the case on Monday afternoon.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said that Green does not need surgery to repair the injury. Lewis said, via Jeff Morrison of The Athletic, Green will be “fine” without shedding light on whether he would be fine in time to face the Saints in Week 10. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Green is expected to miss games.

Green has not missed a game this year. He has 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season.