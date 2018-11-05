Amari Cooper catches a pass on Cowboys’ second play

AP

The Cowboys didn’t wait long to get Amari Cooper involved in the offense.

On the second play from scrimmage, Dak Prescott targeted the team’s new receiver in one-on-one coverage. Cooper gained 11 yards.

Prescott also tried to hit Cooper in the end zone on third-and-seven from the Tennessee 20, but the ball was thrown out of bounds.

Cooper played six of eight plays after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying before the game they hoped to get Cooper at least 50 snaps.

“We’d like to see him get 50-odd plays tonight,” Jones said on his pregame show on 105.3 The Fan. “And when you think about it, that’s real impressive because he’s got to have prepared. We’re planning to move him around, and you can put all of that in there you’re looking at a guy that is a conscientious, studies. I just had a guy tell me that he organized the library at Oakland and was basically the equivalent of the librarian of the players, and he reads a lot. . . . But he’s a guy that we hope will take the top off of it for us.”

Brett Maher missed a 38-yard field goal to end the drive. It was his first kick since he missed a 52-yarder off the upright in Washington two weeks ago.

Maher missed his first career NFL field goal after replacing Dan Bailey, made 16 in a row and now has missed his last two attempts.