Amari Cooper scores touchdown as Cowboys lead 7-0

AP

The Amari Cooper show is off to a good start.

Fans at AT&T Stadium already are chanting, “Coop!”

It didn’t take the receiver long to endear himself in Dallas, with an 11-yard reception on the second play and a 4-yard touchdown catch on the team’s 12th play from scrimmage.

Cooper needs only one more touchdown to tie for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin.

The Cowboys benefited from good field position on their touchdown drive.

After Brett Maher missed a 38-yard field goal, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had the ball knocked out of his hands by DeMarcus Lawrence. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee recovered at the Tennessee 15.

The Cowboys needed only four plays to cover the rest.

Mariota since has fumbled again, losing the ball on an aborted handoff. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered at the Tennessee 41.