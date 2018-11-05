Bears-Vikings flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11

Getty Images

During his Monday press conference, Jaguars Doug Marrone said that he expected the team’s Week 11 game against the Steelers to move from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon because he felt his 3-5 team doesn’t deserve to play in prime time.

The NFL agrees with Marrone. The league announced changes to the schedule for Week 11 later on Monday and they included moving the Jaguars and Steelers to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

Instead of the matchup of AFC team, the closer for Sunday’s action in Week 11 will be the Vikings taking on the Bears in Chicago. It will be the second Sunday Night Football appearance for both teams this season and the Vikings are set to be on Sunday night in Week 12 against the Packers as well.

The NFL also announced that the game in New Orleans between the Saints and Eagles will move from a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX to a 4:25 p.m. ET start in front of what will be a national audience.