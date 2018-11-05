Bengals put Carl Lawson on IR, add a receiver

Getty Images

The Bengals are awaiting word on the condition of wide receiver A.J. Green, but they’re adding to the roster at his position in case.

The team announced that defensive end Carl Lawson was being placed on injured reserve.

To fill his roster spot, they promoted wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad.

Green is still awaiting word on the tests on his injured foot, but surgery has been mentioned as a possibility.

Lawson suffered a torn ACL in their last game, so he was out for the year already.

Tate was their seventh-round pick from Florida State, and was on the active roster the first six weeks of the season, before being released and added to the practice squad.