Bengals sign long snapper Clark Harris to extension

Getty Images

The Bengals locked up their long snapper for the next two seasons.

The team announced Monday it has signed Clark Harris to a two-year extension through 2020.

Harris is in his 10th NFL season. He signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in 2009, solving their long snapping problems.

He has had no unplayable snaps in 1,364 attempts with the team. That’s 727 punts and 637 placekicks.

Harris, who also has 31 special teams tackles since joining the Bengals, was named to the Pro Bowl last season.