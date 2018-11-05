Bengals swap out Christian Hackenberg for Connor Cook on practice squad

Getty Images

A couple of former Big Ten star quarterbacks who haven’t amounted to anything in the NFL are crossing paths, with one on the way in and one on the way out of Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced today that they’ve cut quarterback Christian Hackenberg from their practice squad and signed quarterback Connor Cook to their practice squad.

Hackenberg was a second-round pick of the Jets out of Penn State in 2016 who lasted two years there and has since had brief stints in Oakland and Philadelphia. He has still never played in an NFL regular-season game.

‏Cook was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Raiders who has also spent time in Carolina. His only career start was in a playoff game after Derek Carr got hurt at the end of the 2016 season. Cook threw three interceptions in that game, a loss to the Texans.