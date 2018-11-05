Bills claim Isaiah McKenzie off waivers

Getty Images

The Bills have used four players as punt returners this season and they may be trying out a fifth this week.

The team announced that they made a successful waiver claim for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Monday. McKenzie returned 21 punts for the Broncos after joining the team as a fifth-round pick last season.

McKenzie averaged 8.7 yards per return and had two punt returns in his only game for Denver this season. He was dropped from the roster when the Broncos activated safety Su'a Cravens and promoted wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad.

McKenzie also caught four passes for 29 yards as a rookie.

The Bills waived wide receiver Cam Phillips to make room for McKenzie. He caught one pass for nine yards against the Patriots in Week Eight.