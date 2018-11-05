Bills have the bottom three passers in the NFL

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills’ offense isn’t just the worst in the NFL. It’s among the worst in NFL history, and so impossibly bad that no matter which of their three quarterbacks are playing, they have the league’s worst passing attack.

There are 44 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 10 passes this season, and the Bills’ three quarterbacks rank 42nd, 43rd and 44th in passer rating. Here’s how the bottom of the passer rating chart looks:

30.7 Nathan Peterman, Bills

56.0 Derek Anderson, Bills

61.8 Josh Allen, Bills

62.5 Sam Bradford, Cardinals

64.5 Tyrod Taylor, Browns

So the Bottom 3 are Bills, with Sam Bradford (who’s now on waivers) and Tyrod Taylor (previously with the Bills) rounding out the Bottom 5.

Peterman is undeniably the worst of the three, and he only started Sunday’s loss to the Bears because Anderson and Allen are both hurt. Bills fans can take a little solace in the fact that Allen, their first-round draft pick and (they hope) future franchise quarterback, has the best stats of the three. Maybe some day Allen will get the Bills’ offense turned around. But that day looks a long, long way off.