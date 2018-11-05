Bruce Arians would only come out of retirement for Browns job

Getty Images

It’s never too soon to start speculating about the Browns job in 2019, and there’s already one Kangol cap in the ring.

Via Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository, CBS analyst and two-time coach of the year Bruce Arians said the only job that would tempt him was the Browns job currently held by interim Gregg Williams.

“Cleveland is the only job I would consider,” Arians said.

The colorful coach worked for the Browns from 2001-03, and was on the staff which made the lone playoff appearance of the modern era of the Browns (2002). They lost that game at Pittsburgh, but the nostalgia is clearly a draw for him.

He also said he thought there was a “thin” pool of candidates who could succeed there, but cited old friend Chuck Pagano as a coach who could.

That seems like more of a wish than a realistic possibility, as the market for coaches who went 20-28 their last three seasons is probably shallow as well.

It’s also unclear if the 66-year-old Arians is ready to get back to the full-time grind, after dealing with some health issues of his own during his years with the Cardinals.