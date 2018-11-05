Bryan Bulaga avoids major injury

Getty Images

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga played only 22 of 74 offensive snaps Sunday night before leaving with a knee injury.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Bulaga avoided major injury as further testing revealed no structural damage.

The Packers will give Bulaga the week to rest and rehab and see where he is before making a determination on his status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Jason Spriggs replaced Bulaga on Sunday night.

McCarthy said cornerback Kevin King is unlikely to play this week after injuring his hamstring against the Patriots. King played 24 of 71 snaps.

Linebacker Blake Martinez returned to the game after injuring his ankle, but McCarthy said Martinez has significant swelling today.