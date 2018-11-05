Bucs admit fake punt gone wrong can make them “look dumb”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were admittedly desperate.

But they made a bad situation worse against the Panthers Sunday, by choosing an unusual time and place for a trick play, and watching it backfire badly.

After the Panthers scored three straight touchdowns in the first half, the Buccaneers chose to go for a fake punt from their own 26-yard line. It didn’t work, spectacularly, and the Panthers quickly scored the fourth of five straight touchdowns.

“You’re either going to look real smart or you’re going to look dumb if it doesn’t work, so that’s on me,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Actually, it was a reflection of their own defense, which hadn’t stopped the Panthers at that point and didn’t appear able to, which led Koetter to the bold/or something call. It was also unusual given his own conservative nature, which he cited earlier this year saying being bold can lead to being fired.

“We felt like since we hadn’t been getting any turnovers that we needed to try to steal the possession, the way Carolina’s playing,” Koetter said. “We knew it was there. We had a breakdown in protection and that’s the risk you take when you try a fake punt like that.”

And sometimes risks backfire, and badly.