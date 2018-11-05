Can the Rams trust their defense?

Getty Images

Sure, the Rams are still 8-1. But they gave up 45 points on Sunday, something few championship-caliber defenses ever do.

So should the Rams be concerned? That was the first of several topics discussed by Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, and yours truly on the set of Football Night in America.

Check out the video. I could type more words in order to make this post longer so that it’s more about the post and less about the video, but the whole purpose of this post is to provide a vehicle for the video.

So I can either waste more of your time and mine by typing, or I can just tell you, “Watch the video. Please.”