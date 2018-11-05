Cardinals bring back wideout Kendall Wright

Getty Images

Veteran wideout Kendall Wright is back on the inside of the Cardinals’ roster revolving door.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cards re-signed Wright Monday after returning from their bye week, backfilling one of their two open roster spots.

Wright signed in early October, but was released 10 days later when they needed injury cover at other positions. With more people healthy, they brought him back.

The 28-year-old wideout caught 59 passes for the Bears last year, after spending his first five years with the Titans.