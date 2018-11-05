Cardinals sign Zack Golditch from Colts’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have signed offensive lineman Zack Golditch from the Colts’ practice squad.

Golditch entered the NFL in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado State.

He signed with the Chargers and spent the preseason in Los Angeles until being released on Sept. 1.

Golditch, 23, spent the first six weeks of the season on the 49ers’ practice squad. After San Francisco waived him, Golditch signed with the Colts’ practice squad on Oct. 18.

He played in 43 games, with 38, starts, at Colorado State and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2017 as a senior.