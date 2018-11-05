Chargers still think it’s possible for Hunter Henry to play this season

Getty Images

When Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May, everyone assumed his season was over. But that may not be the case.

In September, when the Chargers put Henry on the physically unable to perform list, rather than injured reserve, they said they were doing that because there was a small opportunity that he could still play this year.

They still see that opportunity, according to ESPN, as Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said “anything’s possible — he’s looked a lot better than I thought he would,” when asked about Henry’s progress in rehabbing his knee.

An ACL injury can often take a full year to heal, but it doesn’t always. Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram tore his ACL in May of 2013 and was back on the field for the last four games of the regular season, plus two more games in the postseason.

The Chargers are looking like strong postseason contenders this season, and it’s entirely possible Henry will make a recovery similar to Ingram’s, and be there when the Chargers need him most.