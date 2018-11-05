Chargers will cut Caleb Sturgis

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said after Sunday’s game that the team would “reevaluate” the kicking situation after a bad outing for Caleb Sturgis.

Sturgis missed a field goal and two extra points in his first game back in the lineup after missing two games and sitting out the bye week with a quad injury. Sturgis had three missed field goals and four missed extra points before getting hurt, so it’s hard to blame the outing on injury alone and it appears the Chargers’ evaluation reached the same conclusion.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers will cut Sturgis.

Mike Badgley filled in for Sturgis while Sturgis was injured and made all 10 kicks he tried with the Chargers. The rookie returned to the practice squad and will presumably be back on the active roster in time to face the Raiders in Week 10.