Chris Johnson announces his retirement

Getty Images

After 10 years and nearly 10,000 rushing yards, Chris Johnson has decided to call it a career.

The former Titans, Jets and Cardinals running back issued the statement through his agents.

“After a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided to close this chapter of my life and look forward to the new possibilities that have been afforded to me,” he wrote.

Johnson had one of the most brilliant individual seasons in league history for the Titans in 2009, rushing for 2,006 yards and finishing with 2,509 yards from scrimmage. He was also the fastest man in the league for some time, as he set a record for the combine 40-yard dash at 4.24 seconds in 2008.

He might not have reached that level again, but had six straight 1,000-yard seasons. As recently as 2015, he was a productive fill-in for the Cardinals, rushing for 814 yards in 11 games. He played in four games for them last year before he was released in October.