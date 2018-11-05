Cowboys already talking extension for Amari Cooper

AP

Receiver Amari Cooper will start tonight, will play a lot and will see his share of targets.

“I just think he’s going to bring some energy,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “This isn’t going to be an ease into Amari Cooper situation. He’s going to get out there and play a lot, we’re going to get the ball to him.”

The Cowboys didn’t spend a first-round draft pick for a half-season rental. They are planning on Cooper being their No. 1 receiver for several years to come.

They already are talking extension for Cooper.

But before the Cowboys commit money worthy of a No. 1 receiver to him, they need to be confident Cooper is that.

“In general, we believe we’re going to sign Amari to an extension,” Jones said on the radio. “That goes without saying. We feel like he was worth the No. 1, and I think part of making it worth it is that we eventually sign him to an extension.”

The last time the Cowboys traded for a No. 1 receiver and gave him a contract extension, it didn’t work out so well. They traded first-, third and sixth-round selections for Roy Williams and a seventh-round choice in 2008 and gave him a five-year, $45 million extension with $20 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys got 94 catches for 1,324 yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games out of Williams before releasing him.