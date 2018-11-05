Cowboys, Titans tied 14-14 at halftime

AP

The Cowboys got a touchdown with 39 seconds remaining in the first half to tie the Titans 14-14 at halftime.

Dallas dominated the first quarter, with two takeaways, nearly another and drives to the Tennessee 20, 4 and 6 yard lines. They got seven points out of it, with Brett Maher missing a 38-yard field goal and Dak Prescott throwing an interception to Kevin Byard by trying to force the ball into Amari Cooper.

Byard ran to the midfield star, borrowing one of Terrell Owens’ old celebrations.

Marcus Mariota had two fumbles in the first quarter, and Luke Stocker had another overturned to an incompletion on replay.

The Cowboys managed to turn the Titans’ miscues into only a 4-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Cooper.

The Titans had second-quarter drives of 80 and 69 yards, taking a 14-7 lead on an 18-yard pass from Mariota to Dion Lewis with 4:11 remaining in the first half.

The Cowboys tied it on Allen Hurns‘ 23-yard catch from Prescott at the end of the half.

Prescott is 10-of-15 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Cooper, who played most of the first-half snaps, has three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott has 45 yards on 12 carries and three catches for 51 yards.

Mariota has completed 12 of 15 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Lewis has eight carries for 21 yards. Corey Davis has four catches for 42 yards.