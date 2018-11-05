Demaryius Thomas caps “tough” week with win

Getty Images

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas started and ended the week in Denver, but the circumstances were pretty different.

Thomas was on the Broncos when the week started and he ended it as a member of the Texans after being traded ahead of last Tuesday’s deadline. That meant a return to the stadium he called home for more than eight years to see a lot of familiar faces as he worked to settle in with his new team.

“It was tough, man,” Thomas said, via the Denver Post. “It was tough. Throughout the week, it was tough. I just wanted to make sure I knew all the plays and helped my guys.”

Thomas caught three passes for 61 yards, including back-to-back catches for 49 yards that set up a touchdown on Houston’s opening possession. That helped them to a 19-17 win and left Thomas to say goodbye to Von Miller, former teammate Peyton Manning and others as he headed back to Houston to continue the next chapter of his career.