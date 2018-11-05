E.J. Manuel wonders why Nathan Peterman gets so many chances

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 5, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
E.J. Manuel is just like the rest of us.

He also wonders why Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman keeps getting chances, and he was a bit salty about during yesterday’s three-interception performance against the Bears.

Manuel, who played five years with the Raiders and Bills but is currently unemployed, sent-and-deleted an Instagram post which called Peterman’s employment and the motivation behind it into question.

“I usually never open up about my situation in Buffalo, but the fact that this guy has had multiple games with 4-plus interceptions … and I still don’t have a job in the league? UNREAL,” Manuel wrote, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Say what you want about me, but never have I EVER done that. Forget a learning curve, I didn’t get the luxury of being able to use that excuse. I wonder why.”

Manuel’s implication is clear, and it isn’t just that Peterman has 13 interceptions in nine games.

The Bills overdrafted Manuel the way they overdrafted Peterman, though when you burn a first-rounder it stings more than a fifth. Manuel was pressed into service as a rookie, starting 10 games and throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It wasn’t a great ratio, but it’s still a positive differential, which Peterman can’t claim (with three touchdowns).

34 responses to “E.J. Manuel wonders why Nathan Peterman gets so many chances

  1. I never thought I would see the day that I would say this but….I would rather have Rex Ryan back as HC than this incompetent HC we have now…..A Bills fan

  2. They both stuck, but EJ showed he sucked early on and rarely got opportunities since Carr was relatively healthy. Peterman is the 3rd stringer on a team with no o line.

    Keep pushing the narrative, though.

  4. 100% agree with him. it baffles me that they keep trotting him out there. however manuel certainly isnt the answer. and please dont bring up kaepernick, as he has proven he wont play for what peterman makes, if he even wants back in the league at all

  5. It is kind of interesting with Peterman showing how awful he is that the Bills don’t try to do anything with the quarterback position. They signed Anderson, who also hasn’t been very good. Does anyone think they’ve stopped there just so the organization doesn’t seem like they’re playing QB musical chairs? At this point, the Bills are embarrassing, but are they trying to not stoop lower by signing a quarterback every week until something works?

  7. Overdrafted Peterman?? He was a 5th round pick. I get it he is bitter his dream is gone. Some of the reason he keeps getting chances is that they have to play him. Do you really think they want to. You know what one thing the Bills did not do for Peterman was trade next years 1st round pick to move up to take the best WR in the draft to give Manuel some more weapons. If you wonder why you are out of the league ask all the 28 teams in the league. Don’t wonder why one guy does have a job.

  9. Neither of them should be employed but It’s not a race thing. Sean McDermott was overdrafted as a head coach and a talent evaluator. It’s not even like the Browns and Raiders who tanked for future draft picks, McDermott in his mind is fooling the system by finding untapped talent. Unfortunately they’re talented in everything but football.

    Just another example of why you never fire your head coach unless you know there is someone better that will be available. Firing coaches for the sake of change never works and Rex Ryan at his worst was better than this. Football in the state of New York as a whole is just sad right now.

  10. Manuel also got a lot of chances, he failed miserably. Peterman is simply a fourth string qb making minimum wage. His chances come from injuries to first, second, and third stringers.

  12. “I wonder why.”

    Could it be the same reason they drafted Josh Allen and traded AJ McCarron instead of cutting Peterman? Because they’re bad at evaluating QB talent?

  15. If Nate (not ‘Nathan’) Peterman gets more opportunity, he may well become the NFL version of the good QB he was as a senior at Pitt. Yesterday’s game, while bumpy to say the least, showed some progress (31-49, a rushing TD). Buffalo is sadly deficient in talent around the QB, which would make it very difficult for even a Pro Bowl QB to excel, much less a 2nd year guy with limited experience.
    Manuel had his chances in the NFL, and failed more than once to capitalize on them. He should keep his thoughts on Peterman out of social media.

  17. There are literally no other healthy QBs on the roster but that does beg the question, of why Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley?

    Why not pick a young QB off of a practice squad? Davis Webb comes to mind. Released after training camp because he was a legitimate threat to Manning starting if the Giant’s season went south (which it did). If Webb was still on the roster he would definitely be starting next week and might’ve already been given a shot to see what he could do.

    The kid will probably never be a franchise QB but I would rather have untapped potential than old man Derek Anderson or Matt Barkley at this point in their careers.

  20. EJ has a point. He was drafted to be a “project qb”, but the project only lasted one year. The truth of the matter is when you are drafted in the first round, no matter how much rhetoric there is to the contrary, you are expected to play and succeed in your first year or you are considered a bust. It isn’t always fair, but there it is.

  21. Buffalo has definitely Messed up their QB spot. Should’ve kept tyrod taylor or Aj mccarron. Not to mention they traded away the draft pick that was used to draft patrick mahomes.

  22. Surprising that Manuel didn’t have more picks and rushing touchdowns, because he is an “Athletic” Quarterback

  23. Peterman is out there because Allen is injured.
    They haven’t given on on the QB position – they drafted Allen to be their franchise player.
    EJ needs to focus on himself and improving his game.

  26. “They signed Anderson, who also hasn’t been very good.”

    The Bills made exactly the right choice when they signed Derek Anderson 2 weeks ago. He’s a seasoned pro with a strong arm and a ton of experience who could “fill in” for a while. And, he was a good choice to mentor a young Josh Allen. Nobody expected he would be out with a concussion. As for EJ Manuel, he just plain sucked.

  27. Manuel is horribly inaccurate. Peterman makes bad decisions with the ball, but he has shown to be able to make the throws if he knows what he is doing. Being a 1st round pick and getting beat out by Kyle Orton is completely different than “our other, better, options are currently injured”. Don’t forget Manuel fumbling away the game in London against Jax. That had the makings of a drought breaking season. The teams Manuel played on were more talented offensively than what Buffalo is working with now.

  28. EJ did not have a great career, but he has ALWAYS been a stand-up guy and great teammate from High School on. And he’s got a point here.

  29. It is easy to see that posters NOT, watching the Bills game will still make comments. Anyone who watched the game saw that Peterman was not the problem yesterday.He put the ball in receivers hands. They let it bounce off their hands and into the hands of Bears defenders.
    He also had multiple other receivers drop balls that were not intercepted.
    EJ also had a lot of turnovers,( usually due to having radar lock on receivers ) but that team had a lot more talent around him.

  30. Don’t understand sticking with Peterman either unless Bills are racing Gruden/Raiders and the Giants to the bottom. I understand he’s the 3rd stringer and is the only healthy QB, but they’ve kept him far too long. Just putting him back out there doesn’t do anything for the team. Derek Anderson was signed off the street and did better. They can go out and sign someone else off the practice squad of other team. If nothing else, just to see if you have another viable backup or 3rd stringer for next year cause Peterman is not it.

    For the better part of two decades, Bills fans have been betrayed by their front office. From bad signings to bad drafting to inept cap management to inexplicable coaching hires, Bills fans have seen it all.

    My favorite Buffalo transgression is trading the pick that would become Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City. Did no one in Western New York realize that the Bills have been in a top tier QB drought since the days of Jim Kelly?
  33. captainslapnuts says:

    November 5, 2018 at 8:59 am

    They both stuck, but EJ showed he sucked early on and rarely got opportunities since Carr was relatively healthy. Peterman is the 3rd stringer on a team with no o line.

    Keep pushing the narrative, though.
    What are you talking about? EJ started 10 games his rookie year and started 4 his 2nd year. Also Carr never played for the Bills and when Ej did back up Carr it was in his 5th season in the league.
    Furthermore sure you can say Peterman is the 3rd string qb now but why is that? He started the season as the #1 and played so poorly not only was he benched but they brought in Anderson to start in front of him. If that’s enough for you, what was Petermans issue last yr? They had a decent o-line and he threw 2 tds with 5 interceptions in only 49 passes! So if you wonder who’s trying to push a narrative that isn’t accurate just look in the mirror because it’s you.

  34. Why do people not understand who plays backup QB in the NFL? There are 2 general categories of backup QB, dependable backups who are CHEAP, and unproven developmental guys.

    Kap and Manuel don’t really fit in either category. Kap has turned down backup money. Manuel wasn’t good enough to be considered a dependable backup. Both have played enough that teams don’t consider them developmental either.

    Look at how the steelers cut longtime backup Landry Jones. He has starts in the league and has played pretty well, but they steelers went with 2 young guys instead. Landry Jones is better than both today but the steeler are going with potential.

    That is what most teams do. It is a myth that the top 2 QBs on depth charts are the 64 best QBs in the world. It hasn’t been that way since free agency began decades ago.

