E.J. Manuel wonders why Nathan Peterman gets so many chances

Getty Images

E.J. Manuel is just like the rest of us.

He also wonders why Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman keeps getting chances, and he was a bit salty about during yesterday’s three-interception performance against the Bears.

Manuel, who played five years with the Raiders and Bills but is currently unemployed, sent-and-deleted an Instagram post which called Peterman’s employment and the motivation behind it into question.

“I usually never open up about my situation in Buffalo, but the fact that this guy has had multiple games with 4-plus interceptions … and I still don’t have a job in the league? UNREAL,” Manuel wrote, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Say what you want about me, but never have I EVER done that. Forget a learning curve, I didn’t get the luxury of being able to use that excuse. I wonder why.”

Manuel’s implication is clear, and it isn’t just that Peterman has 13 interceptions in nine games.

The Bills overdrafted Manuel the way they overdrafted Peterman, though when you burn a first-rounder it stings more than a fifth. Manuel was pressed into service as a rookie, starting 10 games and throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It wasn’t a great ratio, but it’s still a positive differential, which Peterman can’t claim (with three touchdowns).