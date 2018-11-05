“Freak accident” with finger doesn’t slow Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The Patriots were without tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel against the Packers on Sunday night and another skill position player dealt with an injury during the game.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon left the game on a couple of occasions to have his finger looked at by the team’s medical staff. After the 31-17 win was over, Gordon said that he dislocated his finger and was able to stay in the game after getting the finger popped back into place.

“I guess just like a freak accident — nothing too crazy,” Gordon said in his postgame press conference. “But, after one of the slant routes, I think some pressure fell on it and it dislocated, so I popped it back into place a couple times throughout the rest of the game, but it’s fine though.”

The finger didn’t keep Gordon from putting the finishing touches on the scoring Sunday night. Tom Brady threaded a pass to Gordon, who avoided a tackler and ran the ball into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown. It was his second score as a Patriot and his 130 yards were a high since coming to New England.