Packers receiver Geronimo Allison needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Allison recently visited specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

He is expected to need four to six weeks for recovery, making him a candidate for injured reserve.

Allison played five games this season, making 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.