Greg Robinson, Desmond Harrison will compete for Browns’ LT job

Baker Mayfield lobbied for Greg Robinson to remain as the left tackle after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. Robinson filled in for Desmond Harrison, who came down with an illness Friday.

“He played well, didn’t he?’’ Browns coach Gregg Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He played well. It was good to see. I’ve known him since the day he came in the league. I’ve seen him develop as a young guy. I’ve seen him have his battles, ups and downs, and it’s been good. I think [offensive line coach] Bob Wylie and [offensive coordinator] Freddie [Kitchens] and those guys have done some good things with him.

“But it’s a day-by-day process, and that’s what the next man up is supposed to be. You’re supposed to perform the way he performs, so those are the discussions that the offense staff will have, and I’ll be a part of that once they go through it and I mentioned that to him today.’’

Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick of the Rams in 2014 when Williams was there, played two offensive snaps this season before Sunday. He played all 75 against the Chiefs.

Harrison, a rookie, played all 595 offensive snaps in the first eight games.

Williams said the two will compete for the job every day for the rest of the season.

“There’s an instinctive feel when you’re on the field in practice,’’ Williams said. “I don’t need to watch it on film. I’m in practice. I’m feeling it. I see it. Sense it. And he’s come a long way. Both of them. But I think Desmond’s improved light years from when he stepped out on the field for the first time and he had the big eyes with the speed of the game when he started here in minicamps and stuff. What we’ll do as a staff, and what we’ll do as a team is play the best guy for the best opportunity.’’