James Conner has made it much easier for Steelers to forget about Le’Veon Bell

The regular-season holdout of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell banked in many respects on the Steelers not being able to replace him. But replace him they have, with second-year standout James Conner, the AFC’s offensive player of the month for October. And the stellar performances of Conner, a fan favorite before he even wore a Steelers jersey for the first time due to his connection to Pitt and his triumph over cancer, have made it much easier for the Steelers to forget about Bell.

“Honestly, no one cares anymore,” guard David DeCastro said after Sunday’s win over the Ravens, via Jeff Chadiha of NFL.com. “Why would I? I don’t want to waste the energy. I have to block some of the best players on the best defense in the world. Do you think I’m going to worry about a guy who’s not here?”

That’s been the attitude within the organization for several weeks, thanks in large part to the play of Conner. Indeed, if Conner currently weren’t getting it done and no one else was fueling the running game or the short passing game, there would have been a much greater sense of urgency to offer Bell more than $855,000 per week to get him to commit for the balance of the season.

As it stands, the attitude is “Le’Veon who?”

I love playing with Conner,” left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said after the win, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. I don’t have anything to say about Le’Veon. I don’t even know what shape he is in right now.”

Right now, Bell has eight days to show up or not at all for 2018. The Steelers may prefer that he stay away. If/when he shows, it could get awkward — especially if he’s not reinstalled as the starter unless and until Conner gets injured or becomes noticeably ineffective.

35 responses to "James Conner has made it much easier for Steelers to forget about Le'Veon Bell

  2. they need to pull the tag from bell

    that being said, when bell does come back its going to be a cluster and both he and bell will have fantasy relevance but certainly not the lions share of pts connor has been getting….it will be missed

  5. “Honestly, no one cares anymore,” guard David DeCastro said after Sunday’s win over the Ravens”

    Whatever support Bell had in the locker room seems to be long gone. Can’t blame the other players in the slightest

  6. Leveon Bell gave up $14.5 Million dollars on principle.

    For reference – in order to qualify to be in the top 1% earners in this country you need to make $400k/year. If you made that for your career over 35 years you would earn $14 Million dollars.

    So – LB gave up in a year what it takes the top 1% to make in a lifetime.

    Process that one….

  7. With all the drama aside, when Le’veon Bell does show up, the Steelers will be an even better team with him coming back into the fold and the rookie Conner playing well already.

  8. I think Le’Veon made the right gamble here, but boy did this blow up in his face. Conner ending up being more productive than he was the previous year is the worst possible outcome for him.

  9. @thinredline69 saying that Bell lost this bet is the height of stupidity. Someone else taking his place on the Steelers does not mean he lost his bet. Some desperate team (Jets) is still going to throw a stupid amount of GTD money at him this offseason.

  11. truthprofessor says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:25 am
    Hilarious if and when Bell comes back and just sits

    ————-

    That’s what he would prefer. Show up. Do nothing. Collect the balance of his 2018 paycheck. Become a UFA and sign a huge contract.

  12. Bell should sign the tender immediately. I doubt the Steelers will play him much, if at all. Its Free money.

  14. James Jackson says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:30 am
    With all the drama aside, when Le’veon Bell does show up, the Steelers will be an even better team with him coming back into the fold and the rookie Conner playing well already.

    ————

    Conner isn’t a rookie.

  15. Last offseason, Bell threatened retirement and a hold out if he were tagged again. This fiasco is 100% on the Steelers GM for just assuming he could strong arm Bell again and expect him to show up. Letting him walk would’ve been the right move for everyone.

  17. I would change the title …

    Mike Munchek has made it much easier for Steelers to forget about Le’Veon Bell.

    No disrespect to Conner, or Bell. Understand I am a lifetime Steelers fan. I love a good running game. I liked Bell and think he is a talented runner. I like Conner and think he is a talented runner. They would be good players on any team.

    Behind this O-Line, they are the best runners in the business.

  18. Why is there a question of whether or not Bell is coming back. We all know if he doesn’t sign by week 10 he won’t get credit for full season participation. If that happens then the Steelers own him for another year and this starts all over again. He will come back.

    The real question is how the Steelers handle it once he signs. Do they bench him to show support for the current locker room or do they take a business angle and make him the bell cow till the end of the season to save the wear and tear on Conner.

  19. billvick111 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:30 am
    I think Le’Veon made the right gamble here, but boy did this blow up in his face. Conner ending up being more productive than he was the previous year is the worst possible outcome for him.

    ——————–

    This was never the “right gamble”. Even if Conner sucked (hard to do behind that line and with those passing weapons), the Steelers were never giving him a better deal (and in fact could not before next year even if they wanted to).

    There has never been a way for this bet to pay off. Bell could have done his best financially by taking an extension in 2017. Followed by taking one in 2018. Followed by signing his tag in September and being a free agent. Bell has chosen the route of least compensation by valuing himself with his ego.

  20. Steelers need to pull the tag immediately. Whatever compensation they were hoping to get isn’t worth the distraction(s) of having Bell in the locker room with a $855k/week expenditure. He’s not in Pittsburgh’s long-term plans so why let Bell have any leverage in this stand-off? Bell’s only motivation is $$ so I would doubt another team would sign him for close to the $855k/week AND expect him to pick-up a new system in last 6 weeks of season. Gamble failed…

  21. People love to get high on a player after few good games. Connor has been good for half a season. Bell has been good consistently.

  22. Le’Veon Bell has made it much easier to forget about Le’Veon Bell.

    Someone will sing him – but he’s never going to recoup the money he’s lost, and he’s not going to get near as much as he thinks he’s going to get.

    I’m not going to cry for him, though – nor should anyone else. He’s already made – and will continue to make – plenty of money.

  23. At this point there’s roughly $7 million in game checks on the table in exchange for the risk of a dreaded catastrophic career ending injury (preventing him from obtaining the big pay day) vs. holding out for the year and potentially signing a gigantic long-term deal elsewhere with, conceivably, ton’s of guaranteed money. Love him or hate him, from the money perspective, I can’t help but side with him. Think Earl Thomas…

  25. If Bell signs within 8 days the Steelers will get a 2 week exemption and not pay him while he gets into shape. If Bell refuses to full participate the team can suspend him for a week or two without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. At that point there are only 4 games left.

    The Steelers will not pull the tag this year because they are then walking away from a potential 3rd round comp pick. Also, all of Bell’s 2018 salary from during the holdout rolls into 2019. Next year Bell is off the books, Shazier too, freeing up over 30m between those two players alone.

  26. Bell will come in and sign, unless the tag is withdrawn. If it is withdrawn, he signs with the Patriots for the balance of the season, which would not be good news for anyone except the Patriots. So the Steelers will pay him for the balance of the season. He will not replace Connor at RB, but they are still looking for a third receiver, and Bell is a very good receiver. He could help the team. Or they could lock him in a closet for the rest of the season and avoid screwing up the team chemistry.

  27. Bell won’t report. If he does, he’ll be so out of shape he can’t play.

    It would be kind of funny if they played him anyway just to highlight how badly out of shape he is.

    If he doesn’t report, Steelers won’t tag him again. They’re sick of this rodeo.

    And no team will sign him to a huge Gurley like contract if he’s a FA. Not even close.

  28. They can save $15 million or more per year, and spend it on some defensive players, if they let Bell go, either as a free agent or via trade. They can be a better team without Bell. Some of the games they lost early in the season were due mainly to a less than effective defense.

  30. It’s simple. Don’t mess with the Steelers front office. You won’t win. Conner is now a part of this offense if not the permanent future starter. A part of me still would like to see a 1-2 punch with Conner and LB the rest of the season.

  31. “The real question is how the Steelers handle it once he signs. Do they bench him to show support for the current locker room or do they take a business angle and make him the bell cow till the end of the season to save the wear and tear on Conner.”
    ———————-

    If I were the Steelers and he came back. He would be benched. Must send a message to players who want to hold out. Do not reward bad behavior.

  32. At this point there’s roughly $7 million in game checks on the table in exchange for the risk of a dreaded catastrophic career ending injury (preventing him from obtaining the big pay day) vs. holding out for the year and potentially signing a gigantic long-term deal elsewhere with, conceivably, ton’s of guaranteed money. Love him or hate him, from the money perspective, I can’t help but side with him. Think Earl Thomas…

    _______________________________________________________________

    I’m not an insurance agent so the cost might be prohibitive, but I would’ve signed the Tag, played, made $14M, and took out a huge insurance policy with that money for a catastrophic injury. Then he could have walked with a lot of money in his pocket to a new team in free agency or had his career ended he got his huge payout from the insurance if a career ending injury happened.

    This is money lost and a year lost to father time. Say what you want, but the CBA allows this to play out exactly the way it has. People that are pissed at the Steelers need to also look at the players that accepted this in the CBA.

    Time to get back to making peanuts like Bell is currently making except I’m not jet skiing in Flordia.

  34. truthprofessor says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:25 am
    Hilarious if and when Bell comes back and just sits

    —————–

    maybe. but don’t expect this guy to sit quietly. he would likely become completely/totally disruptive. and he’s already been enough of a distraction. certainly(?) the steelers have already mapped out on an exit plan if he shows up.

  35. Le’Veon Bell has clearly overestimated his value to the Steelers, or anybody el;se for that matter. Plus he’s already forfeited nearly $8 million in salary when he and the Steelers were only $2 million apart to begin with.
    He’s not the sharpest knife in the kitchen drawer.

