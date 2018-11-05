John Elway “more encouraged” this year than in 2017

Getty Images

The Broncos are 3-6 for the second year in a row and that’s led plenty of people to speculate about possible changes to the coaching staff.

If they do make changes, they won’t come during the team’s bye week. Broncos General Manager John Elway made an appearance on Orange & Blue 760 on Monday and explained why the team will not be firing head coach Vance Joseph in the coming days.

“At this point in time, we’re going to stay the course,” Elway said. “I think there’s enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we’re playing … I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”

The answer obviously leaves the door open to coming up with a different answer at another point in time and the team’s performance over the next seven games will determine whether that time comes in January.