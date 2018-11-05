Jonathan Cooper, Luke Bowanko join Austin Howard in Washington

Getty Images

A slew of injuries along the offensive line forced Washington to go shopping for free agent help on Monday.

In addition to confirming word that they signed former Jets, Raiders, Ravens and Colts tackle Austin Howard, the team also announced that they have signed guards Luke Bowanko and Jonathan Cooper.

Bowanko was a Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2014 and made 14 starts as a rookie. He was traded to the Ravens last year and made his only other NFL start in Baltimore. Bowanko spent the summer with the Patriots before being cut in early September.

Cooper was a first-round pick in 2013 for Arizona, but missed his rookie year with a broken leg and never developed into the player the Cardinals hoped he would be. He was traded to the Patriots in 2016, never played a game for them before landing in Cleveland as a waiver claim and started 13 games for the Cowboys last season. He failed to make the 49ers this summer.

The three new arrivals give Washington some experienced bodies as they sort out a way to fill out the line against the Buccaneers. Guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff went on injured reserve Monday, left tackle Trent Williams is expected to miss more time with a dislocated thumb and right tackle Morgan Moses hurt his MCL on Sunday.