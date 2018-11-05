Julio Jones: Falcons have the “ultimate receiving corps”

Getty Images

The Falcons continued their winning ways on Sunday as they jumped out to a 28-7 lead and then scored the final 10 points of a 38-14 victory.

It was the third straight win for the Falcons after a 1-3 start to the season and it featured strong performances by the team’s top three wide receivers. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu combined for 17 catches and 237 yards and Jones called them the “ultimate receiving corps” after the game.

Ridley and Jones also caught touchdown passes from quarterback Matt Ryan during the proceedings. Jones’ score ended a long personal scoring drought and touched off a full-team celebration in the end zone as Jones’ teammates showed their appreciation.

“He’s the most unselfish superstar you can imagine,” Ryan said, via the team’s website. “The work he puts in, the guys see that. They also see what he’s done for everybody else too to open things up. When he was able to get in [the end zone] at the end of the game, the celebration was fun to be a part of. No one deserves it more.”

Atlanta has more work to do if they are going to totally erase the hole they dug for themselves early in the year. More trips to the end zone for Jones would boost that effort.