Leonard Fournette practiced on Monday

Getty Images

The Jaguars returned to practice on Monday after a bye week and they had a player who has been idle for a lot more than a week on the field for the session.

Running back Leonard Fournette took part in practice and multiple reporters at the portion of practice open to the media reported that he appeared to have no limitations as he went through individual drills. Fournette has not played since Week Four due to a hamstring injury that also kept him out of two of the first three games this season.

The Jaguars traded for Carlos Hyde while Fournette was on the shelf and have T.J. Yeldon available in the backfield as well.

It’s unclear how those pieces will fit together for the final eight games of the season, but there’s little doubt that the Jaguars need all the help they can get after losing their last four games.