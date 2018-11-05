Le’Veon Bell leaves Miami; next stop, Pittsburgh?

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell is on the move.

Though it’s unclear where he’s going, a Monday afternoon tweet makes it clear he’s leaving Miami. Maybe, just maybe, he’s finally returning to Pittsburgh.

Le’Veon Bell has eight days to sign his franchise tender. Otherwise, he won’t be able to play for the Steelers, or anyone else, in 2018.

Due to earn $855,000 per game, the Steelers have the right to place Bell on roster-exempt status for two weeks — and in turn to pay him less than his franchise tender. Per the labor deal, the Steelers and Bell are required to agree in writing as to the salary he’ll receive on roster-exempt status.

This week, with the Steelers playing on Thursday night against the Panthers, the team surely won’t be inclined to pay him $855,000 in return for nothing. Which means that if Bell (who already may know that the Steelers intend to pay him much less than $855,000 per week for the first two weeks) is returning to Pittsburgh, he knows the terms that the team is offering — and he’s prepared to accept them.