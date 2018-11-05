Lions fire special teams coordinator Joe Marciano

Getty Images

The struggling Lions have made a coaching staff change.

Joe Marciano has been fired as special teams coordinator.

“Tonight I spoke to Joe and informed him of my decision to relieve him of his responsibilities with our team,” Lions head coach Matt Patricia said in a statement. “I appreciate Joe’s leadership of our special teams units over the last three and a half seasons and have great respect for his many years of service as a coach in the National Football League. On behalf of our team and the entire coaching staff, I want to personally thank Joe for his commitment to the Detroit Lions and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Patricia decided to keep Marciano this year as a holdover from Jim Caldwell’s staff. The Lions’ special teams have struggled across the board, with kicker Matt Prater, punter Sam Martin and the returners all having bad years.