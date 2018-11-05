Marcus Mariota throws two TDs, runs for another as Titans earn 28-14 win over Cowboys

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on November 5, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 21 of 29 passes for 240 yards with a pair of touchdowns and run for a third for 4:38 remaining to carry the Titans to a 28-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

The Cowboys had seemingly dominated the first quarter of the game as Mariota lost a pair of fumbles on their first two drives. However, Dallas managed only seven points of their own on a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper. Brett Maher missed a 38-yard field goal and Prescott was intercepted by Kevin Byard in the end zone after the Cowboys had reached the Titans 4-yard line as Dallas could only manage a 7-0 cushion despite the ball bouncing their way early on.

Cooper caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Cowboys.

Following the lost fumbles on their first two possessions of the game, the Titans mounted back-to-back touchdown drives to take the lead. Derrick Henry‘s 1-yard run capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive to even the game at 7-7. Mariota then connected with Dion Lewis for a 18-yard touchdown as the Titans grabbed their first lead of the night.

Prescott would connect with Allen Hurns for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 headed into halftime. Prescott completed 21 of 31 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Dallas.

Jayon Brown sacked Prescott and forced a fumble that was recovered by the Titans at the Cowboys 40-yard line. Seven plays later, Mariota would hit Jonnu Smith on a shovel pass for a 7-yard touchdown to grab a 21-14 lead. After a missed 28-yard field goal by Ryan Succop kept the lead at just seven with 11 minutes remaining, Mariota would lead one more scoring drive to seal the victory. Mariota scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown to cap a 64-yard touchdown drive and give Tennessee the 28-14 advantage.

41 responses to “Marcus Mariota throws two TDs, runs for another as Titans earn 28-14 win over Cowboys

  3. BREAKING NEWS: JERRUH GIVES JASON GARRETT A FIVE YEAR EXTENSION AFTER THAT LOSS, MAKING SURE HE CAN KEEP HIS YES MAN AND MAKES COWBOYS FANS SUFFER. GREAT NEWS FOR ALL THE OTHER TEAMS IN THE NFC EAST THOUGH

  5. Cooper can’t make Dak magically become a more accurate QB and help him read defenses. He also can’t help that offensive line that seems very average tonight.

    If the Cowboys lose to the Eagles next week not only is the season basically over but you could be looking at a very high draft pick that they traded to the Raiders.

  6. I was embarrassed for the Cowboys on their final possession. They’ve got the WR2 throwing to the QB in the end zone with just a couple minutes to go, down 14? I guess.. seems about as likely to be successful as your QB completing a pass to the WR2. Pathetic, and I don’t mean that in a trolling way.

  10. I just spoke to Ol’ Jerrah Jones. He said don’t worry about this loss because as soon as Amari Cooper joins the team it’s going to open everything up for Dak. Just you wait and see. He also said he can’t wait to sign Dak next year to $30 million a year. He said he knows it’s a good idea because he spoke to the owners of the rest of the NFC East teams and they ALL said it was a great idea!

    That Jerrah. He’s such a rascal…

  14. It’s time for the Homer Cowboy Fan’s to come forward with

    Delusional Rationalization
    More Excuses
    We are building for the Future
    Wait till next Year

    More of the same for the last 23 years.

  15. Please Jerry, sign Dak to a record breaking deal NOW! You’ve got to lock that guy up long term. Oh, and don’t forget the 5 year extension for Garrett.

    From your friends in the NFC East.

  16. dak sucks, do you get it yet cowboy fans or are we still living in the land of delusion? I thought Beasley was going to be unstoppable, also? So unstoppable, couldn’t get a pass thrown his way until garbage time I guess. I also enjoyed seeing the fanboy coach clapping for that suspect offense after dak’s great 4th & 10 throw to end the game. Does he get fired if they lose to the eagles and go 3-6?

  21. But Skip Bayless spends two hours every day telling us how good the Cowgirls are and how easily they are going to win the NFC East. I’m starting to believe that Skip may be wrong on this.

  24. 9 years and 1 playoff win for Garrett, don’t see how he possibly keeps his job any longer. On paper they seem to be more talented than their weekly performances would suggest.

    Side note: As a Sixers fan I can’t knock the Cowboys for trading a high 1st round pick for a 2nd string player

  28. The best part is that they won’t! The Cowboys under Jerry Jones are the gift that keeps on giving!

    pittsburghdamned says:
    Oh My.

    Big D is going to have some Big Job Openings…

  29. Who ever gave them the idea that they were ” Americas” team ?
    Dak is terrible, Garrett is worse than terrible, Linehan should not have a job
    and with the Cowboys at 3-5 with at least 4 more losses coming in the next 5 games against the Eagles, Falcons, Saints, Redskins and Eagles….these guys are toast

    I feel bad for Texas….you deserve better than what you have in Dallas…at least the Texans are looking good in the AFC South

  32. Dak, Scott and Jason all need to go. Amari looks like he can run routes good enough to get open consistently. I don’t know what happened in Oakland but he looked capable in this game.

    Problem is Dak still is a terrible passer and can’t throw a WR open to save his life. The play calling is also very predictable which only makes it worse. How many times can you run on first and play action on second down before you change it up?

    Jason Garrett was hired as an offensive coach
    He handed over the offensive play calling duties years ago. At what point do you take the play calling back and try to fix this team?

    No I don’t believe if he does that he is capable of fixing it. Scott clearly isnt the answer though. You got a WR the open up the play calling and still call the same plays. It’s quite mind blowing.

    They still stacked the box and had little respect for the passing game. Turns out it doesn’t matter if you have Julio, Brown, and Odell at WR if the qb cant throw the ball. You still stack the box and take your chances. I have yet to see Dak beat defenses consistently with his arm. We will continue to go up against loaded boxes and will have no answer for it.

    Dak isnt even at league avg for passing and he’s playing against less players than normal in coverage. Just let that sink in. If Dak, Jason, and Scott are all her past Daks final year it’s going to be real hard to watch these games.

    I love you Sean Lee but it’s time for you to go too. Your hamstrings are made of charmin ultra soft. Spend the money on a vet QB in the off season and get some new coaching and pray to God our center gets healthy.

  33. td30 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:46 pm
    anyone else tired of being yelled at by that announcer every MNF game?
    =================================================

    Yes!

    Worst ever, in the history of MNF!

  34. Jones has to be one of the least self-aware fools in public life and there are a lot of them. He’s just a pathetic little clown desperately jumping from one bad decision to another.

  38. Really wonder why they do not fire Garrett, nice guy though, is beyond me. And really not letting Prescott be the kind of player he was in his rookie season.

  40. That was an embarrassment. Pathetic showing by a team coming off of a bye week and playing at home. If any silver lining exists from this game, this may be the catalyst that rids the Cowboys of the Garrett Linehan combo.

  41. Look here, I’m tired of all you haters picking on dem Cowboys!! Ok, they stink to high heavens but at least they will get a high 1st round pick in the draft! Oh wait….nevermind. How bout dem Cowboys!!??

