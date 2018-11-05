Marcus Peters: I’ve had some bad weeks and I’ll step up

AP

The Saints were up three with just over four minutes to play in Sunday night’s game against the Rams when quarterback Drew Brees hit wide receiver Michael Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach.

Just before the snap, Rams cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen gesturing to teammates and turned his attention back to Thomas just as Brees called for the ball. Thomas beat him off the line and Peters’ leaping attempt to deflect the ball didn’t come close to impeding the Saints’ plans.

It was the latest in a series of rough moments for Peters, who has not had an interception since the opener and admitted on Sunday that he “can play better” than the way he’s played in recent weeks. He also said a leg injury he suffered earlier this season isn’t the reason why his play has slipped.

“If I wasn’t totally healthy, coach wouldn’t put me out there,” Peters said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I had a bad couple weeks and I’ll step up. I know I’m a top … corner in this league and I ain’t been playing like that. Put that on me.”

Peters isn’t the only Rams defender who has had shaky moments in recent games, but he’s a high-profile one given the nature of his job. Teams will keep testing him and the Rams will need Peters to find a better response if their defense is going to hold up its end of the bargain the rest of the way this year.