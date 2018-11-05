Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Sunday was a quiet day for Bills RB LeSean McCoy.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore passed Barry Sanders in all-time yards from scrimmage.

Cordarrelle Patterson thrived out of the backfield for the Patriots.

Sunday’s loss left the Jets with an unhappy locker room.

A patchwork Ravens offensive line didn’t hold up against the Steelers.

Checking in with the Bengals player personnel department.

Greg Robinson‘s play at left tackle got a good review from Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

The Steelers defense came through against the Ravens.

Texans LB Duke Ejiofor hurt his shoulder in Sunday’s win.

Taking stock of the Colts at the midway point of their season.

A call for the Jaguars to go after QB Sam Bradford.

Monday night would be a good time for the Titans receivers to step up.

A completion to Emmanuel Sanders gave the Broncos a chance to win on Sunday, but it wasn’t to be.

Three members of the Chiefs offensive line got a win against their former team in Cleveland on Sunday.

The Chargers were happy with the way they took the crowd out of the game in Seattle.

A look at how the Raiders are set for salary cap space in the offseason.

Monday night brings a first look at what the Cowboys hope is a better offense.

Former Giants RB Tiki Barber ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Assessing reasons why the Eagles haven’t fulfilled their expectations so far this season.

Washington’s defense fell short against Atlanta.

CB Kyle Fuller was one of the leading defensive stars for the Bears on Sunday.

The Lions offense was overwhelmed against the Vikings.

The Packers had no luck against Patriots trick plays.

DT Grady Jarrett was at the forefront of a good outing by the Falcons defense.

It got scary in the second half, but the Panthers won again on Sunday.

Recapping what went right and what went wrong for the Saints.

DE Jason Pierre-Paul says players are to blame for defensive problems with the Buccaneers.

Looking back at some Cardinals free agent busts.

Rams RB Todd Gurley found the going slow against the Saints.

WR Richie James moved up the 49ers depth chart last week.

The Seahawks paid tribute to the late Paul Allen at Sunday’s game.